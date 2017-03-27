Tampa man dies from road debris crash

Tampa man dies from road debris crash

3 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Tampa man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash possibly caused by debris from a commercial vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Leonardo Landin, 33, was traveling southbound on I-275 Friday, approaching Lois Avenue when a large piece of metal struck the windshield of his Chevrolet pickup.

