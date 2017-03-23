Tampa looking at residential parking permits to replace 5-minute parking signs
For years, Tampa residents posted "5-minute parking" signs, like this one on S Desoto Avenue near Bayshore Boulevard, to keep people from parking for extended periods in front of their homes. But the city repealed the ordinance last month after the state determined that the local law was unenforceable.
