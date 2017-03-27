Tampa incident lands off-duty deputy in trouble
Two officers with the Tampa Police Department admit an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy and his wife would have been arrested if it wasn't for their law enforcement background. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Division of Internal Affairs released their administrative investigation into a deputy and his wife, also an employee of the office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Tom
|96
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Gfod
|227
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 27
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC