Tampa gets new nonstop daily flight to Salt Lake City on Delta

Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight to and from Tampa and Salt Lake City. THe service will begin on Dec. 21. [Associated Press file photo] Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight from Tampa International Airport to Salt Lake City on Monday, which will begin Dec. 21. Salt Lake City has been a coveted route that Tampa airport officials have been trying to land for years.

