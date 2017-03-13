Tampa gets new nonstop daily flight t...

Tampa gets new nonstop daily flight to Salt Lake City on Delta

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight to and from Tampa and Salt Lake City. THe service will begin on Dec. 21. [Associated Press file photo] Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight from Tampa International Airport to Salt Lake City on Monday, which will begin Dec. 21. Salt Lake City has been a coveted route that Tampa airport officials have been trying to land for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 18 hr Tony Baloney 14
Moving 21 hr Bamarama 1
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Mar 11 Jail4Neil 3
Need help and I Mean need help Mar 10 Really 10
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... Mar 6 Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Mar 5 Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Mar 5 Truth be said 1,014
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC