Tampa gets new nonstop daily flight to Salt Lake City on Delta
Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight to and from Tampa and Salt Lake City. THe service will begin on Dec. 21. [Associated Press file photo] Delta Airlines announced a new nonstop daily flight from Tampa International Airport to Salt Lake City on Monday, which will begin Dec. 21. Salt Lake City has been a coveted route that Tampa airport officials have been trying to land for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Moving
|21 hr
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mar 10
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC