St. Pete's Casita Taqueria expanding ...

St. Pete's Casita Taqueria expanding into Tampa with Seminole Heights location

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Arvin, who opened the original Casita on Fourth Street N in 2011 with his wife Gwen Arvin, said they'd been looking for a place in Tampa for more than a year, and finally found a good fit at 6707 N Florida Ave. in Seminole Heights. It's the same recently-renovated strip of brick storefronts that Revolution Ice Cream and Seminole Heights City Wine Bar moved into in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 38 min Coultergeist 121
ESPN Host 6 hr Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Sun Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 16 Alex 4
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 7
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC