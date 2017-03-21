St. Pete's Casita Taqueria expanding into Tampa with Seminole Heights location

Arvin, who opened the original Casita on Fourth Street N in 2011 with his wife Gwen Arvin, said they'd been looking for a place in Tampa for more than a year, and finally found a good fit at 6707 N Florida Ave. in Seminole Heights. It's the same recently-renovated strip of brick storefronts that Revolution Ice Cream and Seminole Heights City Wine Bar moved into in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.