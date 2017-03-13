St. Patrick's Day: Ways to get a safe ride home
Are you or your friends planning to party on St. Patrick's Day? If so, you will want to keep this information handy to make sure everyone gets home safely. "Celebrating safely is not a matter of luck," said Amy Stracke, Managing Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|12 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|119
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Alex
|4
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Islamic Georgetown Prof Offers Tortured Defense...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC