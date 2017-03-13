Shopping carts littering streets of W. Tampa
The Macfarlane Park Neighborhood Association is fighting to clean up their streets, tackling what they call a huge problem, abandoned shopping carts. One of the more popular places for the carts to be ditched is on West Spruce Street near North Dale Mabry Highway near two bus stops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|21 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|119
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Alex
|4
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Islamic Georgetown Prof Offers Tortured Defense...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC