See where the Tampa metro area falls ...

See where the Tampa metro area falls among the fastest-growing -...

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Eleven major metropolitan areas, led by the Texas duo of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, are growing at a pace of more than 1,000 persons per week, based on population estimates issued this morning by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Wed Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 16 Alex 4
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 7
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC