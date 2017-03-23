See where the Tampa metro area falls among the fastest-growing -...
Eleven major metropolitan areas, led by the Texas duo of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, are growing at a pace of more than 1,000 persons per week, based on population estimates issued this morning by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Alex
|4
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC