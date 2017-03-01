SeaWorld releases turtles into wild after rehab
ORLANDO, Fla. - After several months of specialized care, four loggerhead sea turtles are back home in the ocean thanks to SeaWorld Orlando's Animal Care Team and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission .
