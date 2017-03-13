Ruth: Buckhorn read tea leaves in gov...

Ruth: Buckhorn read tea leaves in governor's race; they spell 'Morgan'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

It is axiomatic that when a politician claims they want to - everybody now - "spend more time with my family," what they are actually uttering is a code phrase for: "My electoral prospects for the future are about as likely to succeed as a winter snow ski resort in Key West." Tampa's mayor announced days ago he had decided to forgo the 2018 race for governor because the home fires were too irresistible to deny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Now That Was A Green River 7 hr Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Sat Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Sat Daytona 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 119
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 16 Alex 4
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
Moving Mar 12 Bamarama 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC