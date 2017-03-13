Ruth: Buckhorn read tea leaves in governor's race; they spell 'Morgan'

It is axiomatic that when a politician claims they want to - everybody now - "spend more time with my family," what they are actually uttering is a code phrase for: "My electoral prospects for the future are about as likely to succeed as a winter snow ski resort in Key West." Tampa's mayor announced days ago he had decided to forgo the 2018 race for governor because the home fires were too irresistible to deny.

