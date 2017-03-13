Rising prices pushing people out of South Tampa
South Tampa is one giant reno-project, from rising condo's to knockdown homes, the new construction is the changing face of the people who can afford to call it home. "I used to live in Bayshore, I can't afford it no more, it's expensive, too expensive," says Glenda Herman whose rent went up $300 with little warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Islamic Georgetown Prof Offers Tortured Defense...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mar 10
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC