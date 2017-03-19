Rays grab 3-2 preseason win over Blue...

Rays grab 3-2 preseason win over Blue Jays

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

More than 231 members of Congress are backing efforts to reinstate benefits that the V.A. stripped from sailors who served in the waters off TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays took a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Now That Was A Green River 2 hr Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Sat Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Sat Daytona 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 119
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 16 Alex 4
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
Moving Mar 12 Bamarama 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at March 19 at 2:59AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC