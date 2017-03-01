Racist slurs on Tampa truck shock, co...

Racist slurs on Tampa truck shock, confuse and mislead onlookers

His pickup truck cruises through Tampa with a large sign showing a Confederate flag, a Nazi flag, a photo of a lynching, Mayor Bob Buckhorn's photo, references to Home Depot and multiple uses of the word "N-----." Vote Buckhorn for Florida governor, it says, adding, "Every n----- vote counts."

