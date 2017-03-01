Prison guard strangled with towel by convict
CCTV footage shows the communal canteen area of Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, as inmates chat among themselves and eat lunch. The inmate unfolds the material and throws it over the officer's head before aggressively tugging the towel tight around the guard's neck.
