Prison guard strangled with towel by ...

Prison guard strangled with towel by convict

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

CCTV footage shows the communal canteen area of Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, as inmates chat among themselves and eat lunch. The inmate unfolds the material and throws it over the officer's head before aggressively tugging the towel tight around the guard's neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) 2 hr Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 12 hr Truth be said 1,014
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Mar 3 Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 2 Anyonmus 3
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 28 25or6to4 9
News Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11) Feb 27 He Pharted Proudly 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC