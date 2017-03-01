Power of prayer fuels program for agi...

Power of prayer fuels program for aging nuns

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

"We have more need for your prayers than you do for our money," said Fortune Bosco, a prominent Tampa attorney who dedicated his life to serving his community. Together Sister Rinaldi and Bosco, who passed away in 2006, founded the Adopt a Sister program, inviting people to donate money to help a retired sister in exchange for her prayers.

