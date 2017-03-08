Port Tampa Bay senior executive resigns
Port Tampa Bay's vice president of communications has left for a new job. "I am leaving the port as of the 23rd of March and accepting a position to get the bid for the 2019 Medal of Honor Convention," Ed Miyagishima told the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
