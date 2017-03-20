Polston tied for sixth, CU tied for s...

Polston tied for sixth, CU tied for second at MSC Spring...

Junior Zach Polston carded an opening-round 74 that included five birdies and Cumberland stands tied for second along with two other teams on Monday at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational at Crooked Creek Golf Club. A double bogey on the par-5 18th hole kept Polston from tying for the first round lead.

