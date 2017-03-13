Plant Museum minaret pieces may be part of pickers' paradise at Tampa auction

For decades, sixth generation Tampa resident Clyde Darville traveled with his father to swap meets, flea markets and car shows, collecting and collecting. The automotive machine shop he and his father Walter Darville opened in 1973 at S Howard Avenue and W Cypress Street in Tampa became like a museum of old gas station pumps, porcelain signs for defunct cigarette brands and motor oil, soda machines and antique machinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.