Pinellas deputies: Tampa paramedic reaches for gun, wounds fianc in accidental shooting

Pinellas deputies are investigating what they called an accidental shooting that took place Saturday night and left a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim, Mareth Reum, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of what deputies said were non-life threatening injuries.

