Pilot escapes after plane sinks in the waters off Davis Islands
A small plane attempting to take off from Peter O. Knight airport lost power and ended up in the water off Davis Islands on Sunday afternoon, according to Tampa police. The incident took place about 1:37 p.m. The pilot was the sole occupant of the Piper aircraft, police said, and escaped the plane before it sank into the water.
