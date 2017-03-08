Pilot escapes after plane sinks in th...

Pilot escapes after plane sinks in the waters off Davis Islands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A small plane attempting to take off from Peter O. Knight airport lost power and ended up in the water off Davis Islands on Sunday afternoon, according to Tampa police. The incident took place about 1:37 p.m. The pilot was the sole occupant of the Piper aircraft, police said, and escaped the plane before it sank into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 7 hr Tony Baloney 14
Moving 10 hr Bamarama 1
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Sat Jail4Neil 3
Need help and I Mean need help Fri Really 10
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... Mar 6 Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Mar 5 Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Mar 5 Truth be said 1,014
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC