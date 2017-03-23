Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at ...

Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at University of South Florida in Tampa

Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis will speak at the school's Tampa campus on April 4, part of the school's University Lecture Series and a centerpiece of its annual USF Week. The event is free and open to the public, though as with most USF lectures, seating is limited with preference given to USF students.

