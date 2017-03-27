News 3 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Semi-vs-car crash in Tampa closes Adamo Drive
Police are on scene of a traffic crash involving a semi truck and a vehicle on Adamo Drive at Orient Road in Tampa. Sky10 flew over the scene and had video of first responders rushing to extricate the victim from the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC