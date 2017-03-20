New Tampa Players is Bringing Jesus Christ Superstar to Their Home Stage at the University Area CDC
New Tampa Players is bringing Jesus Christ Superstar to their home stage at the University Area CDC March 31 through April 2 and April 7 through April 9, but first they have been taking the show on the road. Earlier this month, the cast performed a musical revue for the resident families at Metropolitan Ministries.
