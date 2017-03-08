New Tampa Players bring in renown act...

New Tampa Players bring in renown actor for master class

5 hrs ago

In a collaboration between the New Tampa Players and the University Area Community Development Center, Broadway star Danny Zolli will conduct a Master Class from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the University Area Community Development Center, 14013 N. 22nd St. Zolli is a world-renowned rock tenor who has shared the stage with the Three Tenors' opera legend Jose' Carreras, The Gypsy Kings, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Peter Frampton, Phoebe Snow, Felix Cavaliere , Leslie West , Zak Starkey and pop and rock singer Sir Cliff Richard. Zolli has also starred in 27 national and international productions of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Tampa, FL

