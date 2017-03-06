New Tampa Players Announces Cast of J...

New Tampa Players Announces Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jesus Christ Superstar is a 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice . The musical started as a rock opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... 12 hr Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Sun Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Sun Truth be said 1,014
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Mar 3 Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 2 Anyonmus 3
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 28 25or6to4 9
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC