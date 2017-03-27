Mother committed to restore childhood park
But now heart ache every time she brings her nine-year-old to the same place where she used to play. Tampa city officials confirmed it purchased a church building next to the park and it has sat vacant for four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC