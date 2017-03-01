Merger of Cahoon Elementary, Van Buren Middle would solve several problems for Hillsborough schools
With the merger of two north Tampa schools, the Hillsborough County School District is finally working to make sense of where it sends its students and how they get there. Van Buren Middle, which is more than half empty and earned a string of D grades in recent years, will be combined with Cahoon Elementary, a magnet school specializing in animal science.
