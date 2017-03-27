Meet the couple who gave $1.35M to one of Tampa's largest private schools
Barbara and Anthony Scarpo contributed $1.35 million to Academy of the Holy Names, one of the largest private schools in Tampa Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Fri
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC