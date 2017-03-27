March column: Tampa officials fear impact from loss of arts grants
Lights on Tampa, including the Shadow Plays segment shown here, is funded in part by a federal program that might be eliminated if President Trump's early budget proposals are adopted. The downtown light shows of Lights on Tampa, the statues and murals at Perry Harvey Park, and performances by musicians and dancers at the Straz Center are the kinds of projects Tampa city officials fear could go by the wayside under a Trump administration proposal to abolish the National Endowment for the Arts.
