March column: Tampa officials fear im...

March column: Tampa officials fear impact from loss of arts grants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Lights on Tampa, including the Shadow Plays segment shown here, is funded in part by a federal program that might be eliminated if President Trump's early budget proposals are adopted. The downtown light shows of Lights on Tampa, the statues and murals at Perry Harvey Park, and performances by musicians and dancers at the Straz Center are the kinds of projects Tampa city officials fear could go by the wayside under a Trump administration proposal to abolish the National Endowment for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) 8 hr 2013 july 305
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 12 hr Ryancare Abandonm... 123
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) 16 hr Tom 96
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 23 hr Gfod 227
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Mar 24 mikecan 206
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC