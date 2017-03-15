Man arrested after 14 dogs rescued from Nokomis home
Concerns about high levels of radiation on reclaimed phosphate mine land were expressed decades ago by Florida and federal officials, but th The City of Tampa's drainage project on the Watrous Canal began in November 2015 and was supposed to be finished eight months later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Islamic Georgetown Prof Offers Tortured Defense...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mar 10
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC