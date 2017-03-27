Make Way For Ducklings: TPD officer rescues mallard family
Susan Carnes was on her way home Tuesday evening when she took the usual shortcut through the Publix supermarket parking lot on Gandy Boulevard. But there was nothing usual about what happened next - Tampa Police Officer Cameron Greene climbing down a drain to rescue a family of ducks.
Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
