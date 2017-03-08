Lawsuit reveals failed relationship between developer and Tampa Housing Authority
The Housing Authority is being sued by a developer who agreed to a $7.4 million contract to buy land and develop a hotel and residential block as part of the Encore project on the northeast edge of downtown. The Housing Authority last year terminated its contract with Pinnacle Group Holdings after giving it two years to close on the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Mar 3
|Abc
|6
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 2
|Anyonmus
|3
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 28
|25or6to4
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC