Lawsuit reveals failed relationship between developer and Tampa Housing Authority

The Housing Authority is being sued by a developer who agreed to a $7.4 million contract to buy land and develop a hotel and residential block as part of the Encore project on the northeast edge of downtown. The Housing Authority last year terminated its contract with Pinnacle Group Holdings after giving it two years to close on the deal.

