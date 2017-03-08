Judge bars Nation Tax Service, owner of tax prep stores in Tampa, St. Pete from filing returns
Jason P. Stinson's company, Nation Tax Services, operated 12 stores in four states, including three in Tampa Bay. The company filed 14,000 tax returns since about 2012, collecting up to $1.6 million in fees from mostly poor and unsophisticated clients.
