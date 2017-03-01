Jewish donors boost fundraising effort after Thonotosassa mosque arson

The 36-year-old New Tampa jeweler had set up a campaign on LaunchGood, a crowd funding site focused on the Muslim community, on the same day authorities confirmed that a fire at the Daarus Salaam Mosque had been deliberately set. A member of the mosque since it opened four years ago, Karim realized the donations were coming in multiples of $18 and the donor surnames were Jewish.

