Jeff Vinik-Cascade Investment partner...

Jeff Vinik-Cascade Investment partnership buys historic Tampa building for offices

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An affiliate of Strategic Property Partners has purchased an historic downtown building for use as its office space as it forges ahead with a massive redevelopment of the Channelside District. 802 Whiting LLC acquired a 1920s-era building at 802 E. Whiting that housed a paper company and wholesale grocer before becoming the District 3 event space, its current use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) 53 min mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian 9 hr Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC