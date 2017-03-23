Jeff Vinik-Cascade Investment partnership buys historic Tampa building for offices
An affiliate of Strategic Property Partners has purchased an historic downtown building for use as its office space as it forges ahead with a massive redevelopment of the Channelside District. 802 Whiting LLC acquired a 1920s-era building at 802 E. Whiting that housed a paper company and wholesale grocer before becoming the District 3 event space, its current use.
