How This Man Lost Almost 400 Pounds in 3 Years
Sal Paradiso can't tell you his starting weight in early 2014, when he began his weight loss journey. Not because he doesn't want to reveal the number, but because no scale could effectively measure his weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebMD.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Fri
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Fri
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC