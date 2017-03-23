Henderson: Chaotic classroom is often...

Henderson: Chaotic classroom is often precursor for failure

11 hrs ago

It appears there are challenges at Potter Elementary to a provision of the school district handbook: "Each school must be free from disruption that would interfere with the teachers' right to teach and the students' right to learn." The state of Florida uses a complex formula based on 11 categories of student achievement to grade its public schools, but perhaps the most important contributor to success can't be measured by a standardized test.

