Henderson: Chaotic classroom is often precursor for failure
It appears there are challenges at Potter Elementary to a provision of the school district handbook: "Each school must be free from disruption that would interfere with the teachers' right to teach and the students' right to learn." The state of Florida uses a complex formula based on 11 categories of student achievement to grade its public schools, but perhaps the most important contributor to success can't be measured by a standardized test.
