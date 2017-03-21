Gandy tiki bar The Getaway plans seco...

Gandy tiki bar The Getaway plans second Tampa Bay location

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The multimillion-dollar renovations to Maximo Marina in recent years have helped the property land one of the Tampa Bay region's most popular waterfront restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ESPN Host 1 hr Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Sun Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 119
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 16 Alex 4
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 7
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC