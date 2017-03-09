From grave to lab, she throws science, passion at cold cases
It's a sweltering fall day in Tampa, and here's what she knows about what's below: It's the grave of a murder victim. The woman's body was found in a patch of scrub brush used as an unauthorized trash dump in 1985 just outside downtown Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Mar 3
|Abc
|6
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 2
|Anyonmus
|3
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 28
|25or6to4
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC