Florida judge denies - stand your ground' defense A retired Florida...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A retired Florida police captain who shot and killed a man in a movie theater will face a second-degree murder charge after a judge ruled that the state's "stand your ground" law does not apply in this case.
