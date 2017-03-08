FishHawk parents resigned to courtesy busing cuts
Upon the heels of the Hillsborough County School Board's decision to do away with courtesy buses for middle and high school students living within two miles of school, the school district is reaching out to provide parents with alternative ways to get their kids to school. The second in a series of School Transportation Resource Fairs took place Wednesday at Randall Middle School in FishHawk Ranch, a community where parents have been especially vocal in their opposition to the board's decision to eliminate the courtesy buses.
