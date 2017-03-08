FishHawk parents resigned to courtesy...

FishHawk parents resigned to courtesy busing cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Upon the heels of the Hillsborough County School Board's decision to do away with courtesy buses for middle and high school students living within two miles of school, the school district is reaching out to provide parents with alternative ways to get their kids to school. The second in a series of School Transportation Resource Fairs took place Wednesday at Randall Middle School in FishHawk Ranch, a community where parents have been especially vocal in their opposition to the board's decision to eliminate the courtesy buses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Sat Jail4Neil 3
Need help and I Mean need help Fri Really 10
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... Mar 6 Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Mar 5 Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Mar 5 Truth be said 1,014
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Mar 3 Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 2 Anyonmus 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC