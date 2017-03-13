FHP: Motorcyclist dies after car turns into his path in Tampa
A Tampa motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after a car drove into his path in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 11:48 p.m. on N Dale Mabry Highway near W Idlewild Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
