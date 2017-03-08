Fairyland evokes simpler time in Tampa

14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Columbia Restaurants president Richard Gonzmart has found a temporary home for the Three Little Pigs and other figurines that were once part of the nursery rhyme-inspired Fairyland park at the Tampa Bay History Center.﻿ In an earlier time in Tampa, parents took their children to Lowry Park to see the sculpted nursery rhyme characters in Fairyland. The characters left the stage in the late 1990s, when Fairyland closed, but they are up for view again, this time at the Tampa Bay History Center.

