Editorial: 'Troubled Waters' a call to action for saving Florida's lifeblood
A giant sinkhole opened in August at a Mosaic phosphate plant in Mulberry, one of two environmental disasters featured in a new documentary about Florida's precious waters. The other is the algae blooms that polluted waterways on the Treasure Coast and Southwest Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackie Pettis
|2 hr
|Daytona
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|119
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Alex
|4
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mar 10
|Really
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC