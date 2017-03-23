Dog park with bar approved in...
The Tampa City Council has approved the Hair of the Dog, a dog park with a bar in Seminole Heights. The council gave the OK on Thursday night for the park, with a bar inside a converted shipping container, to be built at North Nebraska Avenue and Genessee Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
