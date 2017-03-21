Dirty Dining: Subway shut down for rodents
Whether you like the Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marina, or Subway Club to order from Subway, you couldn't eat any of those last week at one location in Tampa. The Subway at 4411 North Armenia Avenue had to temporarily close after the state found evidence of rodents behind the kitchen doors.
