Detectives: Tampa firefighter accidentally shoots fiancee
Authorities say a Colorado woman claiming to be in a relationship with Tim Tebow has been charged with trespassing after going to the New Yo PASADENA, Fla. - Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Moving
|4 hr
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Sat
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Fri
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
|herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15)
|Mar 5
|Dth2u
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Mar 5
|Truth be said
|1,014
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC