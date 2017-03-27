Deputies seek man seen masturbating in car at Wawa in Tampa

Hillsborough County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man who was seen openly masturbating while in a car at a Wawa convenience store earlier this month. Around 10:45 a.m., a man was observed while parked at the gas pumps at the Wawa at 804 E Bearss Ave., about four miles from USF's Tampa campus, deputies said.

