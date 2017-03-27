Deputies seek man seen masturbating in car at Wawa in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man who was seen openly masturbating while in a car at a Wawa convenience store earlier this month. Around 10:45 a.m., a man was observed while parked at the gas pumps at the Wawa at 804 E Bearss Ave., about four miles from USF's Tampa campus, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Gfod
|227
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 27
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC