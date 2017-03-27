Deputies seek man seen masturbating i...

Deputies seek man seen masturbating in car at Wawa in Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hillsborough County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man who was seen openly masturbating while in a car at a Wawa convenience store earlier this month. Around 10:45 a.m., a man was observed while parked at the gas pumps at the Wawa at 804 E Bearss Ave., about four miles from USF's Tampa campus, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 3 hr Gfod 227
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Mar 24 mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at March 31 at 4:32AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC