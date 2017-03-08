Deputies investigating death of unidentified man east of Tampa
Hillsborough County sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a man in the area near Libby and Deerfield lanes just east of Tampa, the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said Saturday. No other information has yet been released, including the identity of the dead man.
