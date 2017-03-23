Dale Mabry may get pedestrian crossover at I-275
Plans are underway to find a better, safer way to cross Dale Mabry Highway and close what transportation leaders are calling a critical gap in the Regional Trail System. The Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Commission is working to find a feasible, safe pedestrian and bicycle trail crossing at Dale Mabry Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
